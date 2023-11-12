A Tofino nurse has been suspended from work for sexual misconduct.

Last week the BC College of Nurses and Midwives came to an agreement with Andrea McGowan that she will have her nursing registration suspended for one year.

The suspension is for a specific incident of sexual misconduct involving a co-worker at a work function in 2021, as well as additional sexual misconduct towards co-workers while on and off duty. Other incidents included unwelcomed and unwanted sexualized comments and gestures, and social media communications.

The college’s inquiry committee says it is satisfied the terms will protect the public.