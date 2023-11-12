You might want to hold off on taking the ferry, as all Hullo ferries have been cancelled today.

According to the ferry line, the Sthuqi’ vessel has suffered minor damage because of Saturday’s windy conditions, with the Spuhels ferry currently scheduled for warranty works.

As a result, Hullo has announced that all sailings for today have been cancelled.

They add that guests will be issued a refund, where if you haven’t received that refund within five business days, they encourage you to contact their help desk.

For the sailings on Monday’s schedule, they will provide an update by 5:00 pm tonight.