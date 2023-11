Almost a thousand people in Sechelt are without power this morning because of a windstorm on Remembrance Day.

According to BC Hydro, a total of 993 people lost power between midnight and noon on Saturday, with 319 of those outages taking place on Dulcie Road, Maple Road, Mary Road, and Twin Point Road.

Hydro says that the outages were caused by a windstorm, with some crews currently on the scene.

More updates will come as soon as they are available.