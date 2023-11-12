A Vancouver Island-born metal band is up for a Grammy award, rubbing shoulders with genre titans Metallica and Slipknot.

Spiritbox was formed in 2017 on the Island by husband and wife team Courtney LaPlante, vocalist, and Michael Stringer, guitarist. Their current lineup includes Zev Rose on drums and Josh Gilbert on bass.

Their 2020 single “Holy Roller” was a runaway success, scoring the band the number one song of the year on Sirius XM and peaking at number 25 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock chart.

Now their song “Jaded” has earned them a nomination for Best Metal Performance. They’re up against Metallica and Slipknot as well as Disturbed and Ghost for the honour.

The Grammy Awards ceremony is Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, and will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.