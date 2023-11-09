The City of Nanaimo says they’re advocating for a second warming station to reduce the impact on the city’s homeless. But to do that, they need help partnering with community organizations.

City council approved one warming station to be built at 520 Prideaux St. last week to help provide some relief during the winter. But mayor Leonard Krog says the city needs more help in order to facilitate more.

“Council would like to extend their gratitude to Risebridge Society and other organizations who are willing, and able, to work quickly to establish warming centres,” he says. “We are pleased to work with our community partners to provide a safe warm place for unsheltered people to access during a cold winter.”

According to the city, Nanaimo has other services to the vulnerable population throughout the city at all times of the year. However, they are still advocating to the province for funding and support to deal with what the city is calling a humanitarian crisis.

During a UBCM convention, the city proposed a resolution to make sure BC Housing, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, and health authorities ensure support was given to provide resourcing for dedicated predetermined long-term warming stations.

The city says the resolution was adopted during the convention in September.

They add providing warming centre services gives unsheltered individuals refuge from extreme weather conditions and connects them to basic needs.

The city is accepting applications from organizations who wish to help provide warming stations until Nov. 17.