Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
Tantalizing Tuesdays

SURF AND TURF

I have found the perfect treat for you! LOBSTER FEST IS ON AT JOES ON THE BEACH!

What a lucky guy I am!  Today at Joes on the Beach I had a little SURF AND TURF ACTION!

Lobster flown in live from Bedford, Nova Scotia, it’s a rare treat in our region!  SURF AND TURF is one half lobster cooked to perfection with all the butter you can handle served alongside a PERFECT 5 oz. medium rare flatiron steak.  The steak just melted in my mouth and was a solid runner up to the lobster.  The veggies were delightful and just like home cooking, perfect carrots, asparagus and zucchini.  10/10 would recommend.

KEYWORD TODAY: SURF AND TURF

Text the keyword in now to 6047419170 to be entered for 1 of 2 $25 Gift certificates to Joes on the beach so you can get your own!

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

More

You may also like



In The News

Coast FM