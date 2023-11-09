Public transit across Vancouver Island will be free for veterans, and active serving military personnel for Remembrance Day as a way to say thank you for their service.

Transit authorities will observe the traditional moment of silence, BC Ferries says their vessels and terminals will fly flags at half mast, and display signage stating “Lest We Forget” to honor those who lost their lives.

According to a media release, BC Ferries says free travel will not just be limited to those members who have served, and actively serving, but will also extend to seniors when they produce a BC Services Card, BC Driver’s License, identification card or birth certificate.

They add free travel will not be applicable on the longer Inside Passage, Haida Gwaii and Central Coast Connector routes.

BC Transit says they will be providing free service on all scheduled routes, and handyDART services in the Victoria Regional Transit System for all riders in uniform, active, retired and cadets. This includes Army, Navy or Air Force Association cards and their buses will be running on a regular Saturday schedule.

In Greater Vancouver, TRANSLink says they will join the other services, and extend the privilege to police, ambulance, Coast Guard and fire departments across the island.

By making transit free for Remembrance Day, transit authorities hope it will present veterans with convenient travel options to engage in Remembrance Day events in and around the region.