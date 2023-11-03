The Nanaimo Clippers have another new interim head coach, after Curtis Toneff stepped down at the end of October.

According to a statement from the team, Toneff was involved in a non-physical incident with an opposing player after the team’s game last weekend against Chilliwack.

They add his actions violated the BCHL coaches and Nanaimo Clippers’ codes of conduct, and Toneff stepped down as a result.

“We have accepted Curtis’ resignation, which we believe is in the best interest of the team and organization,” said Clippers owner Brad Kwong.

“Unfortunately, Curtis made a mistake which he sincerely regrets. We are confident he will learn from the experience. Curtis is a fine young coach who has performed admirably for the Clippers in a challenging situation.”

Toneff was hired over the summer after working as the head coach and general manager of the Merrit Centennials for two years.

Veteran coach Bob Beatty has returned to the Clippers as the interim head coach following Toneff’s departure. The team adds they are waiting for a decision on Colin Birkas’ status.