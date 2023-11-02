Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old man after he was reported missing by his family in September.

Police say Garrett Sahm was reported missing by his family on Sept. 3 and is also wanted on several outstanding warrants, which they believe is why they can’t find him.

According to a media release, Sahm’s family has notified police he urgently requires medication and as a result, the family says they are extremely worried for his safety.

Sahm is described as a 5-foot 11 Caucasian man, 135 pounds with brown receding hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.