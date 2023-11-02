The District of Sechelt held its council meeting with an amended agenda and agreed not to appoint a new alternate director to the SCRD during last night’s council meeting.

The SCRD called on the District of Sechelt to remove mayor John Henderson from his director role after they imposed sanctions following a workplace incident that took place during a board meeting where it is alleged Henderson broke codes of conduct and the SCRD’s Respectful Workplace Policy.

Several questions arose from the meeting regarding the removal of the agenda item to adopt a new alternate director and why council was not pursuing this quickly considering the next meeting was scheduled to take place Nov. 9, but CAO Andrew Yeates says there were mitigating factors and clarification is needed before they can appoint a new alternate.

“I received some information late on Tuesday afternoon which requires some clarification, and possible investigation so it was pulled,” Yeates says.

Henderson did not provide any additional details during the council meeting, despite being asked repeatedly for clarity, or any information regarding the incident he says there isn’t a direct response because of the complexity of the issue.

“Under the various provisions, it gets very complicated for me to answer these questions, but I can confirm the incident happened on Apr. 27,” Henderson says. “My view is we all make mistakes, and that was certainly one of them.

“I would disagree with the categorization of the SCRD doesn’t want me, but they have asked this council to consider not having me appointed again for three years, but this is not something this council is compliant on just yet.”

There was no indication of what was said in the SCRD meeting which led to Henderson’s censure, and Henderson says he is still in consultation regarding the issue.

“I had to deal quite a bit with my lawyer regarding the SCRD matter,” he says.

There is still no clear indication when the District of Sechelt will choose a new alternate director and when they will be added to the SCRD.