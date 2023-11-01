The Regional District of Nanaimo has approved its three-year strategic plan after three months of public workshops and meetings.

According to the district, the board approved the plan on Sept. 26 which is set up to define the board’s vision, role, and commitments and serves as the guiding document for the development and delivery of RDN programs.

The RDN says they have identified five strategic areas of focus highlighting the most important opportunities, and challenges, facing the district including protecting land and ecosystems, managing climate change, planning and managing for growth, water security, and advocacy around critical issues in the region.

RDN chair Vanessa Craig says the new plan is supportive and builds on the work the district has already started.

“The plan supports the work we do with the public, our partners and other levels of government to find solutions to the critical issues impacting our communities,” she says.

The RDN is encouraging everyone to view the 2023-2023 Strategic Plan but visiting their website.