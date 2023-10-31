Can you judge a restaurant by it’s Beef Dip? I tend to believe you can. And the STACK BEEF DIPPER is a 10/10

Slow roasted shaved, perfectly spiced and tender prime rib of beef, beer braised onion, delicious aioli, on a soft and tasty garlic ciabatta. Served with perfect au jus, tasty and not too salty, comes with fries or citrus-basil greens or Half/Half, i did the Citrus Basil salad because i just love the dressing! HEY JOE! Can we buy the dressing soon!?

KEY WORD TODAY: BEEF DIPPER! Text in today, on Tantalizing Tuesday, for an entry to win a $25 Gift Certificate to Joes on the Beach.

Follow Joes on the Beach on socials as well as Joes Cabin, new Gibsons location opening soon!