Police closed off a major intersection in Nanaimo after a car crashed into the side of a house in the 100 block of Victoria Street yesterday afternoon.

According to Chelsea Bourseault, a Shell gas station employee, the car hit a gas meter and knocked out power to the area for approximately two hours.

She says there were occupants in the car, and it appeared one of the people in the car had a medical emergency when the car struck the house.

Neighbours around the area were evacuated because of the nature of the damage, and the possibility of a gas leak to the surrounding area.

Fortis BC and BC Hydro shut off all power and gas lines to the property to mitigate any risks of explosions in the area.

Bourseault says power to the Shell gas station on Nicoll Street was shut off from 5 to 7 p.m.

RCMP and Nanaimo Fire have not provided any further updates on the crash.