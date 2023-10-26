Nanaimo RCMP is looking for help from the public to locate a 30-year-old woman who they believe to be in the Nanaimo area.

Police say Ravannah Ounstead was reported missing yesterday and had not been seen for the past four days.

Ounstead has no fixed address, police say extensive searches of emergency shelters and homeless shelters have so far turned up no sign of the 30-year-old.

She is described as a non-white person, five foot six inches tall and approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Ounstead is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line.