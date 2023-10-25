The federal government is offering help to Island farmers struggling to prepare for winter after a summer drought.

This week the government announced $71 million in funding for BC farmers to help cover up to 70 per cent of their unexpected costs this summer.

Some farmers in the Cowichan Valley had to stop watering their forage crops to prevent local watersheds from getting too low to support salmon. The fund will help them cover the costs of sourcing winter feed for their livestock from off-Island.

The funding will also help farmers affected by wildfires, who had to move animals out of danger, or who lost equipment, crops, and bee hives during the fires.

Farmers can apply for financial relief through the AgriRecovery Canada program.