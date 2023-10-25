The Sunshine Coast Regional District and Sunshine Coast RCMP are asking for help locating stolen emergency supplies.

The district says the theft likely happened over the last couple of weeks at the Sunshine Coast Emergency Program storage lockers in the Gibsons area.

They add first aid kits, blankets, hockey bags, waterproof wheeled storage cases, blow up mattresses and emergency support vests have been stolen along with other items.

The equipment is used to set up a reception centre, allowing them to respond quicker and more efficiently. It also allows them to provide group lodging for people who need it during an emergency.

Since the theft, the district says they have taken steps to better secure the lockers. However, the equipment is critical and difficult to re-create.

“It takes a considerable amount of work to put together these kits so that we are ready in times of crisis,” said emergency management coordinator Nancy Hughes.

“For example, one of the kits is what we’ve set up for a mobile reception centre so if we have to respond to one of the islands with group lodging, we could do that for up to 10 people. Those were ready to go in waterproof containers, so those are missing.”

Cst. Karen Whitby with Sunshine Coast RCMP adds the vests are particular and quite unique. You are asked to contact RCMP at 604-885-2266 if you have any information about the stolen items and if you have seen them for sale.

Hughes adds that resident also need to be prepared personally, as a prepared community means a more resilient community.