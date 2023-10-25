UPDATE:

3:14 PM: Power has been restored to 746 customers in the Nanaimo area, according to BC Hydro.

Over 740 BC Hydro customers in the Nanaimo area were without power this morning.

According to BC Hydro, most of the outages took place in Nanaimo, with a total of 369 customers affected.

198 of those customers lost power because of a tree coming down across the wires west of White Rapids Road and east of Nanaimo River Road.

The remaining 171 lost power west of White Rapids Road and north of Nanaimo River Road, with crews still investigating the cause behind the outages.

Along with Nanaimo, Parksville has 366 customers without power, with Qualicum seeing the lowest number of outages with 16.

BC Hydro crews are working to restore service to all areas.