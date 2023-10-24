Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastOne dead after vessel capsizes off Tower Beach 
NewsIsland & Coast

One dead after vessel capsizes off Tower Beach 

By Justin Baumgardner

University R-C-M-P says they are launching a multi-agency investigation after a vessel carrying a 61-year-old man capsized off Tower Beach.  

According to RCMP they received a report of a body on the shore yesterday around 2:45 p.m. after the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received a mayday distress call from a tugboat operator resulting in a marine search operation near the beach.  

Police say so far, they believe the man was alone in the boat, and while the cause of the accident is still unknown, they believe strong winds and rough water were the cause of the fatal incident.  

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by RCMP, the BC Coroner Service, Transportation and Safety Board of Canada and WorkSafe BC. 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News

Coast FM