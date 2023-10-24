University R-C-M-P says they are launching a multi-agency investigation after a vessel carrying a 61-year-old man capsized off Tower Beach.

According to RCMP they received a report of a body on the shore yesterday around 2:45 p.m. after the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received a mayday distress call from a tugboat operator resulting in a marine search operation near the beach.

Police say so far, they believe the man was alone in the boat, and while the cause of the accident is still unknown, they believe strong winds and rough water were the cause of the fatal incident.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by RCMP, the BC Coroner Service, Transportation and Safety Board of Canada and WorkSafe BC.