Sunshine Coast RCMP say a search and seizure of a vehicle has turned up several stolen items that were taken from a store in Wilson Creek.

According to RCMP around 4:00 a.m. on Oct. 18, the Canadian Tire located at 4380 Sunshine Coast Highway was broken into. Police noticed two locked cabinets containing outdoor gear, air rifles, and knives had been shattered.

A media release states police conducted a traffic stop the next day that led to the arrest of a local man who had items matching the description of the stolen items in his vehicle.

Police say the man was charged with multiple offences and his vehicle was seized, and searched, turning up the remaining stolen items.

According to video surveillance taken from the store it is believed multiple people were seen taking items from the store, and police say they want anyone with information to contact Sunshine Coast RCMP.