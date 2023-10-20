The RDN says long wait times in hospitals could be cut down after the province announced they have approved the construction of a new long-term care facility in the district.

According to the district, the capital cost for the project will be just over $285 million, and the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District will pitch in over $114 million to help cover the costs.

NRHD board chair Ian Thrope says the investment in health care will help improve the quality of life for everyone and bring better care to the region.

“We appreciate the province’s investment in a long-term care home that will improve the quality of care,” he says. “This will provide better health outcomes, and experiences for seniors, and their families, and help address capacity issues at the hospital.”

The board says although the province is investing money into the new facility they will not stop pushing for more medical care for the central and north island including a new cardiac lab, and patient tower replacement.

The new facility will be built, owned and operated by Island Health.