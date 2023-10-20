The foundation overseeing the future of the E&N railway corridor just selected new leadership.

Judith Sayers from the Hupacasath First Nation and Daniel Arbour from the Comox Valley Regional District were named the new Co-Chairs of the Island Corridor Foundation at its AGM earlier this month.

The ICF is working to return the E&N corridor land back to First Nations, and according to Sayer is one of the first big reconciliation initiatives on the island.

Sayers is a founding member of the organization and says that with the reconciliation-based approach, backed by the federal government, she has a positive outlook on the future of the corridor.

Sayer added, “It is a long journey to maximize the value of the Island Corridor, especially for First Nation communities. By working collaboratively with all stakeholders, we are confident that the value and use of the corridor will only increase over the coming years”.

Along with the two new chairs, the foundation welcomed five new board members.