Nanaimo RCMP has issued an arrest warrant, for a 30-year-old man.

Police say Chase Goodale was charged with Theft Under $5,000 in connection with an incident in February of last year.

Goodale is considered violent and the RCMP believe he is evading arrest. He is described as an Indigenous man, five-foot-ten, 175 lbs. with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Goodale also has several tattoos on his hands and arms.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Goodale is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line.