A man charged with four counts of arson and in VicPD custody has two more counts of arson laid against him.

The new counts are the result of a lengthy investigation between VicPD and Nanaimo RCMP. They say Edwin Singh was charged in late August for arsons in Victoria and Saanich involving two vehicle fires that damaged property.

Singh has now been charged with arsons in Nanaimo including a vehicle fire and a fire inside a large retail store in the 6800-block of Island Highway North. The fire caused around $2 million in property damage.

They add Singh is still in custody.