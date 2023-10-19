Subscribe to Local News

Man in VicPD custody charged with arsons in Nanaimo

By Justin Waddell
Photo provided by Ridley Wilson, Vista Radio staff.

A man charged with four counts of arson and in VicPD custody has two more counts of arson laid against him.

The new counts are the result of a lengthy investigation between VicPD and Nanaimo RCMP. They say Edwin Singh was charged in late August for arsons in Victoria and Saanich involving two vehicle fires that damaged property.

Singh has now been charged with arsons in Nanaimo including a vehicle fire and a fire inside a large retail store in the 6800-block of Island Highway North. The fire caused around $2 million in property damage.

They add Singh is still in custody.

