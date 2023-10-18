Island Health says harm reduction supplies will be available for free from three new Care and Connection kiosks at Island hospitals.

The health authority says they will be installed in Campbell River, Nanaimo and Victoria hospitals and will be available late this month. The kiosks will electronically dispense harm reduction items like condoms, wound care supplies, naloxone kits, take-home drug testing kits, and syringes and safe disposal containers.

Kiosks will be located outside the hospitals’ emergency departments. They add they will provide an alternative for people going to emergency departments seeking harm reduction supplies and services.

Island Health adds they will also have information on substance use treatment, mental health supports, community resources and how people can connect to local services.

“We know that shame and blame can keep people who use drugs from asking for help and not accessing the means they need to stay safer – which can often be fatal,” said mental health and addictions minister Jennifer Whiteside.

“These new Care and Connection kiosks are discreet and always open, making it easier for more people to get the life-saving supplies and treatment information they need where and when they need it.”

The health authority says each kiosk will be maintained by a new full-time peer support worker. Campbell River’s will be looked after by Andy Speck of the ‘Namgis First Nation and they say his experience makes him well suited to the role.

“When groups get together, like doctors, lawyers, athletes, fishermen – they all speak a common language they understand, as do people who use substances,” said Speck.

“When I talk to people, they know almost right away that I know, and I can identify with them, making it easier to build relationships and connect them to supports.”

Island Health says 304 people have died in the region up to Aug. 31 from toxic, unregulated substances.