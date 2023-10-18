Watering restrictions in RDN expected to be fully lifted next month

The RDN says they will be downgrading water restrictions to Stage 1 across the region thanks to increased rainfall.

“Most service areas across the district will have their restrictions eased on Oct. 19, and on Nov. 1 residents can expect all watering restrictions to be lifted except for Decourcey and Surfside Water Service Areas,” the district said in a media release.

They say rainfall over the past two weeks has helped reduce drought conditions and reduced the increasing demand for water use allowing for the provincial drought rating system on Vancouver Island to ease back their status.

Stage one restrictions mean residents will be able to resume their regular watering habits between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

For a complete list of restrictions and locations visit the RDN’s website.