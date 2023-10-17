Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help to locate a red pick-up truck they believe to be involved in a hit-and-run at 1213 Princess Royal Avenue.

Police say the truck was spotted through a surveillance camera backing into a grey Honda Civic just at 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 20 leaving a large dent in the car.

RCMP adds there were no injuries in the accident but believes the truck sustained significant rear-end damage in the collision, and the quality of the surveillance footage has made it difficult to identify the driver or the license plate.

Reserve constable Gary O’Brien says because of the lack of evidence the investigation is at a standstill.

“To date, investigators have no leads and are hoping the public may be able to assist in identifying the suspect vehicle and the driver,” he says.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line.