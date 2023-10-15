A three-day trade mission aims to showcase the food and drinks of BC in Washington State starting Monday.

The province says this mission will see 11 companies travel to Seattle and surrounding areas to help strengthen BC’s knowledge of exporting to the pacific northwest, with panels, sessions, meetings, and visits to local retailers all part of the mission.

CEO of BC Food & Beverage James Donaldson says as food and beverage business are growing, expanding to export markets is an important step.

“The Pacific Northwest market is a natural first step for B.C. companies to begin their export journey, not just because of their proximity, but also the close alignment between B.C. consumers and consumers in that market,” said Donaldson.

The province adds that all the companies are export ready, with participants set to travel by bus or car.