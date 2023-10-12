Update as of Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m.: Police report traffic is no longer being rerouted.

One man is in custody after Nanaimo RCMP were called to the Castaway Motel this morning.

According to police, a portion of Terminal Avenue is still closed between Vancouver Street and Mount Benson Street for the ongoing investigation, but they say the road should reopen soon.

There has been no official word on the nature of the incident, but police on the scene are asking motorists to take caution and follow the directions of officers.

More information will be released as the story develops.