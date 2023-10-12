A massive pumpkin grown by a Vancouver Island woman landed first place at a provincial competition over the weekend.

Grown by Kerri Perras of Campbell River, the pumpkin was entered into BC’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off event in Langley.

Facing other large competitors, Perras’ pumpkin eventually took the top spot after weighing in at 1,152 lbs (523 kg).

Perras says while reaching first place is awesome, she was also happy to reach a personal best in her 18 years of growing pumpkins.

“It was the biggest pumpkin I’ve ever grown, I grew a thousand-pound pumpkin a few years ago, but this is the biggest one,” said Perras.

“As much as earning first place at that competition is great, it was just nice to have a [personal best].”

Perras says that growing up she saw her dad grow a lot of pumpkins, leading her to create her own patch.

While growing a pumpkin of this magnitude takes some technique, she says she tends to keep things a little simpler.

“I do some simple fertilizing, make sure that powdery mildew and critters don’t invade the plant,” says Perras. “It’s mostly your seed, good soil, tending to the plant, and a little bit of luck when it comes to the weather.”

Since winning the competition, she has since donated the pumpkin to Coastal Black Pumpkinfest.

“People can go there, they can get pictures of their kids on top of the pumpkin, sit on it, and enjoy it.”