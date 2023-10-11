Jay and Karen deGoesbraind are no strangers to wildlife passing by their gas bar on North Shore Road, but on October 9th they received an unexpected customer.

It was just after opening for the morning that Jay saw the black bear wander into the shop. “He saw the bear going around and sniffing at everything and what have you and the bear just ended up taking his little bag of candy and he left,” said Karen. After grabbing the candy the bear sat in the parking lot and ate the bag.

The door was open already, so the bear was able to get into the store without breaking in.

“Usually I’m here at that time in the morning, I would’ve reacted differently,” said deGoesbraind as she described her husband Jay’s “laid-back” reaction to the bear walking through the store.

According to deGoesbriand the bear walked right past a cooler full of bait fish and shelves of snacks before settling on a 70-cent bag of gummy bears.