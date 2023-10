Vienna Luncheon Schnitzel Plate

The one that started it all! Tender breaded pork, lightly breaded + lemon wedge

Fries or citrus-basil greens. $18.40

KEYWORD: SCHNITZELFEST!

What a treat! Just like OMA made it! Get your spatzle and schnitzel! Schnitzelfest going on for the rest of October! Weather got you down? Get some stick to your ribs homecooking with Joes on the Beach!