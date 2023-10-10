With Fire Prevention Week underway, fire departments from the Island and Coast plan to educate folks on safety tips.

The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is cooking safety, which focuses on educating you about important decisions to make while cooking at home.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires, with unattended fires seen as the leading cause of death.

Fire departments across Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast will be running events and initiatives for their respective communities.

For the Comox Valley, you could get a free pizza if your smoke alarm works, with the pizza to be delivered by Courtenay and Comox firefighters on Friday the 13.

- Advertisement -

In Campbell River, firefighters will visit local schools to teach third graders about fire safety throughout this month.

The qathet Regional District and Port Hardy have announced open houses for October 14, where you can meet the firefighters, see the equipment, and get safety tips. Both open houses run from 11-3 on Saturday.

For the Regional District of Nanaimo, free events are taking place across the region to teach people about the importance of fire safety.

Safety tips for cooking include staying in the kitchen while frying or grilling food and being on alert.

If you have doubts about fighting a small fire, leave your home and call 9-1-1.

Fire Prevention Week started on Sunday and will run until Saturday the 14.