The Tour de Rock finished Friday, and riders managed to raise more than a million dollars for cancer research to help kids.

After 14 days cycling from one end of Vancouver Island to the other, volunteer riders from law enforcement and emergency services finished their 1,200-kilometre trek in Victoria Friday night.

The annual event raised $1,027,559 in donations for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS), which will direct them towards life-saving childhood cancer research and a national support network for kids with cancer and their families.

Since it started in 1998, the Vancouver Island-based Tour de Rock has raised $29 million dollars to help fight cancer. Nationwide, Cops for Cancer events have raised $54 million.

“CCS is the largest national charitable funder of childhood cancer research in Canada and an advocate for better support for families,” says Ninon Daubigeon, Senior Manager, Cops for Cancer. “None of the work we do would be possible without the Cops for Cancer program. We are extremely grateful to our first responder partners across the province, and for the contributions of our generous sponsors and donors.”