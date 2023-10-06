The Regional District of Nanaimo will be hosting free events across the region to teach residents the importance of fire safety and how to prepare in the event of a fire.

The district says events will be themed ‘Cooking safety starts with YOU, and pay attention to fire prevention,’ to provide education around proper safety and how to protect themselves, and family.

According to the National Fire Protection Association cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires, and home fires, and unattended cooking fires are the leading causes of death.

Events will show residents in the RDN, Nanoose Bay, and Coombs-Hiller and will show how to reduce injuries and deaths caused by fires in their homes, as well they will also include demonstrations and activities for children.

Nanoose Fire Department will also be providing in-person demonstrations and truck tours for grade 3 students during prevention week, and events in Coombs-Hilliers will be hosted on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For a list of fire prevention tips and how to keep your family safe visit the National Fire Prevention Association website, or the RDN’s.