Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastMedical Mask wearing required for all Island Health areas
Island & Coast

Medical Mask wearing required for all Island Health areas

By Hussam Elghussein
(Supplied by Pixabay)

Island Health wants you to wear a mask the next time you visit their facilities.

This decision comes as respiratory infections are increasing in many BC communities, with the province announcing that wearing a medical mask is required by health-care workers, volunteers, contractors, and visitors in patient-care areas.

When visiting an Island Health area, you will be provided with a mask, with hand hygiene stations available for use.

For visiting long-term care facilities, you should wear a mask when moving through and/or participating in indoor events.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News

Coast FM