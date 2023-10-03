School District 68’s board chair says it was an honor to unveil a new welcome pole on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to remember the families and students who were taken from their homes.

The pole was created by Snuneymuxw artist Noel Brown and was commissioned by the district to usher in the new 12-classroom wing which was opened last month.

Pole artist Noel Brown says he was commissioned by the district a year after the pandemic hit to build the pole, and while everything slowed down the welcome pole still went forward.

“The pole went right away, but the school took two years because it was hard for them to get what they needed to build it,” Brown says.

The pole was unveiled during the celebrations for Truth and Reconciliation, and Brown says it was important for him to have it presented during this time because his entire family attended residential schools which is a great way for him to honor his family.

“Everyone shielded me from it, and now everyone is starting to talk about it,” he says. “Today hurts, but I am glad to be a little part of it.”

Snuneymuxw First Nation Chief Mike Wyse says the pole is a welcome piece to watch over and protect students while they attend school.

“Today is deeply personal for all of us. These gifts continue to shape the experience of our school community,” Wyse says. “This artwork claims its role as protector, and comfort, to all our children, teachers, and staff.”

The pole symbolizes unity by hosting images of a salmon, bear, and eagle on the foreground while showing images of salmon eggs on the back.