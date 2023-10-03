It’s Day 12 of the Tour De Rock and riders are making their way into Duncan this morning before heading to Victoria for the final stretch.

Rider Wes Richens says that it’s been a couple of hard days after a crash in Ucluelet took a rider out of the tour with a fractured clavicle. The crash happened after the tour “conquered the hump” to Port Alberni.

“We had 3 other people that were involved in that crash that got some bumps and bruises and then yesterday we rode from Nanaimo down to Chemainus and we had another bad crash,” said Richens. “It’s been a pretty rough weekend but that’s why we ride right? We get back on the bikes and keep going because the kids we are riding for can’t do that.”

From Duncan, riders will stop in Oak Bay, Sidney, Esquimalt and Sooke before concluding the tour in Victoria.

As of today, the tour has raised $725,975 for pediatric cancer care and research. If you want to donate you can do so at the Tour De Rock website.