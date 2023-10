Looking for a classic!? This is the ticket, simple, and perfection. Hearty pieces of perfectly seasoned chicken, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Onion, Pickle, oooo and dont forget the Bacon. Topped with in house Garlic Aioli on a perfect Brioche Bun.

TEXT “CLUBHOUSE” to 6047419170 to be entered into a draw for a $25 gift card and you can get your very own Chicken Clubhouse! 🙂