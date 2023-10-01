The RCMP’s websites are down nation-wide today, but it’s because of planned maintenance, not a cyberattack.

A spokesperson for BC RCMP confirmed the outage is because of maintenance that’s scheduled every year. She says the sites should be back online later tonight.

While the online crime reporting tool is not accessible, people can call their local detachment’s non-emergency line, or 911 for a serious emergency.

Canadian government websites have been targeted in recent weeks by cyberattacks. A group calling itself Indian Cyber Force took credit for taking down the Canadian Armed Forces and Elections Canada websites.

The hacker group said yesterday it had stopped attacks on Canada, and said the attacks were in retaliation for what it called anti-Indian Canadian government policies.