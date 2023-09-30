Over the next three years, the region will see 13 mini pitches for soccer built to engage Indigenous youth of all ages as part of the “Be the Change” initiative.

According to Hope and Health CEO Deana Gill says, the pitches are part of a long-term partnership between HeliJet as well as Hope and Health and they are honored to contribute to the “Snuneymuxw Strong” mini pitch recently installed.

Snuneymuxw First Nation chief Mike Wyse says the pitch will go a long way to providing improved development and more programming for youth.

“This mini pitch will be an inspiring space to engage youth in this beautiful game,” Wyse says. “This will accelerate their development with the quality coaching and programming wrapped around the pitch.

“This supports our community wellness vision for our youth.”

According to a media release the mini pitches are expected to provide innovative, high quality and inspiring play environments, and develop soccer technical skills along with activating a ‘5V5 Champions’ League across nations.