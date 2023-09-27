An evacuation alert for seven properties in the Clowhom Lake area has been canceled and the SCRD is stepping down an Emergency Operations Centre for the event.

BC Wildfire Service says the recent weather has allowed for progress to be made in fighting the Clowhom Lake Fire, but those returning to their homes should be prepared to expect debris from the fire on the roads and properties.

They add those returning should be prepared to deal with hazards including dangerous trees, erosion, and the impacts of rainfall as well as fire crews still continuing in the area.

SCRD board chair Leonard Lee says the efforts of emergency crews are appreciated and recognized.

“We are so appreciative of the work done by the hardworking crews of the BC Wildfire Service to help keep our communities safe,” he says. “I would also like to commend our own staff, working in the EOC for the excellent coordination in evacuating the affected areas.”

The SCRD says they used the Voyent Alert system to help spread evacuation alerts and within minutes residents were alerted.

The SCRD is asking residents to ensure culverts are clear, especially after the significant rainfall.