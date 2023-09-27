Sunshine Coast residents who are on the Chapman Water System can now resume regular water use, but other systems are still staying at their current restrictions.

According to the district, the South Pender Water System will remain on Stage 3 because there hasn’t been enough rainfall to scale back the conservation regulations yet.

Eastbourne water systems will remain at Stage 4 and there will be no change to Egmont, Cove Cay, North Pender Harbour and ground water sources in Langdale, Somaes Point and Granthams Landing will all remain at Stage 1.

SCRD CAO Dean McKinley says restrictions have not lasted as long as they have in the past, and that is due to the efforts of residents and staff.

“Thankfully, this has been a shorter period at Stage 4 than past years on the Chapman water system,” he says. “I want to commend our staff for their forward thinking and innovation in the early summer months.”

Updates to the water supply will be hosted Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. during the SCRD’s committee of the whole meeting.