Residents on the Sunshine Coast can once again have campfires.

According to the Sunshine Coast Regional District, the increased rainfall over the past few days has played a significant role in lifting the ban which was put into place after an abnormal drought hit the region this summer.

Local fire chiefs on the coast consulted the Coastal Fire Centre and have agreed to lift the ban, but the district has left the ban in place for backyard burning until the middle of October.

Gibsons Fire Chief Rob Michael says although bans have been lifted, residents should check with their local departments if they have questions about fire bans.

“We have seen the destruction that wildfires have brought to other parts of our province this summer,” Michael says. “The threats associated with fire never go away so please check with your local fire department if you have questions about the regulations.”

Further information on fire bans can be found on the SCRD’s website.