Nanaimo RCMP say they were contacted earlier this month about the disappearance of a 36-year-old man who is believed to be in the Nanaimo area.

Police say William Hall hasn’t been seen since March and they have conducted several patrols looking for William Hall in homeless tent encampments with little success.

Hall is described as a six-foot-two, 190-pound Caucasian man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line.