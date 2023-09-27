The Coast Fire Centre is lifting the campfire ban at noon today.

The bans covering category 2 and category 3 fires will also be lifted, permitting all open fires within the area covered by Coastal Fire Centre, which includes Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

With the ban being lifted today, people are reminded to continue using extreme caution with any campfire and other fires and ensure burning is done safely and responsibly.

Before lighting any fire, you should also check with local governments to see if there are any local burning restrictions.

A full list of what types of burning are allowed can be found on the BC Wildfire Service website.