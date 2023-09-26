Sunshine Coast RCMP have confirmed the death of a 35-year-old man who discovered on the beach at the south end of Inlet Avenue in Sechelt.

Police say they received a call on Sept.22 around 10:45 a.m. after a man, who is known to police, was found on the beach, where he was believed to be dead. RCMP and Emergency Health Services attended the call and confirmed shortly after.

Police say the death is not believed to be suspicious and the BC Coroner’s Service is looking into the file.

Police believe the deceased lived on the Sunshine Coast for two years and have contacted his next of kin.

RCMP say they will not be releasing any more information.