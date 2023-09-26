Nanaimo RCMP are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a motorcycle crash that happened on September 14th on the Nanaimo Parkway just north of the exit ramp to Parksville.

Police say the crash involved a white pickup truck and a red motorcycle that were both travelling northbound on the Parkway.

At some point, the pickup initiated a lane change and the motorcycle veered out of the way to avoid colliding with the truck.

The motorcyclist lost control of the motorcycle and went into a nearby ditch while the truck continued north on the parkway.

The rider was treated on the scene before being transferred to the Nanaimo Hospital.

“It is possible that the driver of the pick-up did not see the motorcycle that was travelling beside them. Having said that, we need to speak with the driver and obtain their version of events” said Constable Gary O’Brien.

Police are asking for anyone with dashcam footage or information on the incident to call the Nanaimo RCMP.