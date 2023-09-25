BC’s premier and several cabinet ministers are in Ottawa this week to push for more housing and wildfire support.

David Eby and six senior MLAs are in Ottawa Monday and Tuesday for a series of meetings. In a press release the premier’s office says a major goal is to discuss the federal government’s role in helping housing projects get built more quickly.

They will also discuss opportunities in the clean energy sector and how the federal government can support critical infrastructure needs in BC communities, as well as national support to respond to emergencies including wildfires and floods.

Eby’s housing, jobs, transportation, lands and tourism ministers are also attending, along with the Attorney-General.