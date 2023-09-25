With BC Culture Days now underway, hundreds of free activities and events are taking place throughout the province.

According to the province, BC Culture Days is a three-week celebration that focuses on highlighting the cultural landscape in BC through events, presentations, activities and workshops.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Lana Popham says the days can give people the chance to learn and experience life through art and culture.

“We are proud to proclaim BC Culture Days and to support communities with free events that celebrate our diverse culture together.”

The opening ceremony began on Saturday, with multiple events set for different parts of Vancouver Island.

For the Comox Valley, there will be an art exhibition called “T’ŁALIS – Pushing Boundaries”, located at the Spirit of the West gallery on Back Road in Courtenay.

In Nanaimo, there is a weekly draw along and art lab at Nanaimo Art Gallery, with an open mic style event located on Wesley Street.

For Duncan, the group Oktopus will be performing at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on October 15, with a movie screening of Brother Rick set for September 29 at the Cowichan Branch Library.

BC Culture Days runs from September 22 to October 16. A link for all the events can be found on Culture Day’s website.

For a map of the events happening on Vancouver Island, click here.